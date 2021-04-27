Expert Comments

Russian Hackers Target Washington DC Police Department

As reported by Sky News, Russian hackers breached Washington DC police department’s database and have threatened to share information with criminal gangs unless it pays an unspecified ransom.

A Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate has claimed to have stolen sensitive data, including on informants, the police force said. The cybercriminals posted screenshots on their dark web site supporting their claim to have stolen more than 250 gigabytes of data.

Details of the hack were revealed by the DC police department on Monday, which has asked the FBI to investigate the “unauthorised access” to its computer network. There was no indication that any police operations were affected, and the force did not immediately say whether it had been hit by ransomware.

Avihai Ben-Yossef
April 27, 2021
CTO
Cymulate

The Babuk gang highlighted the key problem that all organizations face when confronting threats, and that is speed. In the note to the DC Police or MPD, they wrote "we find 0 days before you". This is, unfortunately, true but it doesn't even have to be zero-day. The time it takes for known vulnerabilities to get patched on all systems is too long. Defenders that rely on manual security testing methodologies are unable to match the pace of threat actors in finding security gaps and fixing them.

The Babuk gang highlighted the key problem that all organizations face when confronting threats, and that is speed. In the note to the DC Police or MPD, they wrote "we find 0 days before you". This is, unfortunately, true but it doesn't even have to be zero-day. The time it takes for known vulnerabilities to get patched on all systems is too long. Defenders that rely on manual security testing methodologies are unable to match the pace of threat actors in finding security gaps and fixing them.

Mark Rodbert
April 27, 2021
CEO
Idax

You cannot prevent cyberattacks; the people behind these threats are experts in this, and they are using state-of-the-art technology. The perimeter is massive, it is getting bigger by the day, and the tools we use to protect the perimeter are based on historical data, so new types of attacks are difficult to identify and prevent. We see hundreds of new types of cyberattacks every single day, so there are always going to be gaps in our defenses.

 

You cannot prevent cyberattacks; the people behind these threats are experts in this, and they are using state-of-the-art technology. The perimeter is massive, it is getting bigger by the day, and the tools we use to protect the perimeter are based on historical data, so new types of attacks are difficult to identify and prevent. We see hundreds of new types of cyberattacks every single day, so there are always going to be gaps in our defenses.

 

If an attacker wants to enter an organisation’s environment, they will do so, so the question is how do you limit the damage they can cause once they have gained entry? If it gets to the point where attackers are entering your network, it is probably too late. It is about prevention, rather than detection.

